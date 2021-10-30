DESHLER — On Oct. 14, Edgerton FFA members participated in the district dairy cattle judging contest in Deshler at Sunnyville Farms. Out of 15 teams, Edgerton’s 12 members did well by placing sixth as a team. Giselle Romero topped Edgerton’s team placing 33rd followed by Adyn Herman, Gretchen Keppeler, Jay Dockery, Casey Everetts, Cory Herman, Makayla Keppeler, Trinity Slabaugh, Grace Schroeder, Holly Stark, Blake Flower and Carolyn Herman.
While at the contest, students evaluated 4 classes of live cattle from heifers to 3-year-old cows. They also had a sire selection and pedigree sheet that had to be evaluated. The contest finished out with a general knowledge test over dairy cattle. Edgerton FFA members look forward to competing in Columbus at the end of March for State Dairy Cattle.
