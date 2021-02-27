EDGERTON — On Jan. 28, four students of the Edgerton FFA participated in the public speaking Career Development Event (CDE). There were three creed speakers and one extemporaneous speaker. The three creed speakers placed well, with Ava Herman in first, with Casey Everetts , and Trinity Slabaugh doing well. They all did an amazing job and worked very hard.
In the Creed contest these students prepared all five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answered questions relating to the FFA Creed. It took many hours of preparation to perfect and understand the meaning of the FFA Creed.
Elissa Bowen participated in the extemporaneous public speaking contest. She placed second. This is a contest where the participants choose a topic randomly and must research and write a speech in 30 minutes. They then must deliver their 4-6 minute speech. Both Elissa Bowen and Ava Herman moved onto districts on Feb. 8. They both did well in representing the Edgerton FFA.
Feb. 12, the Edgerton FFA competed in the Ag Sales Career Development Event. Elissa Bowen, Lydia Walters, Makayla Keppeler and Molly Hennessey had fun participating in this contest. The girls took the online test and placed 46th in the state. They then virtually competed in the ag sales contest placing sixth as a team and individually placing well. In this contest the participants have to answer a series of questions on how to properly sell merchandise as a team, then they individually sell merchandise to a customer. Each of them are excited to participate next year and see how they do.
