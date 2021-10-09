EDGERTON — It’s that time of year again and the Edgerton FFA Chapter has begun its annual fruit, nuts, jerky and BBQ sauce sales. Beginning Oct. 7, members are offering apples, oranges, nuts and sweet BBQ Sauce as well as, new to the list — pears, adding back on apple cider, fresh crop of pecans and more.
If you would like to support please contact an FFA member or call the school at 419-298-2332 (1315). By supporting this sale, FFA members are able to participate in career development events, attend conferences and conventions, and get hands-on learning opportunities. As a part of the Edgerton FFA, students look forward to fruit sale time and getting to connect with the community and provide them with goods. Students also get to figure prices as part of our business standards and sort fruit relating to our food science food quality standards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.