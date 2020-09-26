EDGERTON — On Aug. 24, the Edgerton FFA General Livestock team competed in the State Contest.

The team consisted of Elissa Bowen, Sawyer Hake, Makayla Keppeler, Caleb Schile, Grace Schroeder and Holly Stark.

Makayla Keppeler placed 48th, Caleb Schile placed 69th, and the rest of the team also did well. As a team, they placed 19th out of 72 teams. In the contest, the participants had to answer a series of questions about cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. Once each contestant answered the questions they had to rank each species of animal from best confirmation to worst.

Load comments