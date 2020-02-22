Edgerton FFA Chapter

Members of the 2019-20 Edgerton FFA Chapter include, front row, from left: Elissa Bowne, Mason Herman, Drew Osmun, Audrey Schroeder, Casey Leppelmeier, Lydia Walters, Olivia Martenies, Makayla Keppler and Grace Scroeder. Second row, from left: Shaylee Dachenhaus, Kenzie Purk, Noah Wickerham, Heather Vollmer, Michael Green, Nolan Swank, Caleb Schlie and Madalyn Ritchie. Third row, from left: Nathan Herman, Jayce Favis, Isaiah Gerhardt, Arryn Pahl, Abbigail Herman, Blake Flower, Neleh Dowdy, Molly Hennessey, Holly Stark and Brenna Whitman. Fourth row, from left: Levi Hamblin, Sawyer Hake, Mason Goebel, Ray Pelz, Justin Huffman, Andrew Ward, Colin Kimpel, Esten Kennerk and Colt Ailiff.

EDGERTON — The Edgerton FFA Chapter is excited to announce that FFA Week is almost here, Feb. 24-29. The school will be participating in various activities throughout the week.

On Monday, students will have the opportunity to drive their tractors to school. Tuesday is the day to dress up as a cowboy and cowgirl. On Wednesday the chapter officers will be hosting an appreciation lunch for all teachers for allowing the students to be involved in various activities through FFA. The students will then dress up as their favorite farm animal on Thursday. To end the school week there will be a petting zoo in the AG shop.

Wrapping up the week, on Saturday, Feb. 29, the Edgerton FFA Chapter will host a pancake breakfast open to the public. It is a free-will donation to help support the chapter. The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m. Between the allotted time members will be serving pancakes, hash browns, eggs, sausages, and coffee. There will also be a silent auction of goods donated from various local organizations. The chapter invites all members of the community to come out and support the chapter.

We would also like to congratulate all of the students who have been working hard and making great achievements throughout the year and are practicing hard to do well in upcoming events. We are proud of our dairy cattle judging team as they placed third at districts with Caleb S. placing third individually. We hope for more great accomplishments as the spring contests are coming up.

