EDGERTON — The Edgerton FFA Chapter is excited to announce that FFA Week is almost here, Feb. 24-29. The school will be participating in various activities throughout the week.
On Monday, students will have the opportunity to drive their tractors to school. Tuesday is the day to dress up as a cowboy and cowgirl. On Wednesday the chapter officers will be hosting an appreciation lunch for all teachers for allowing the students to be involved in various activities through FFA. The students will then dress up as their favorite farm animal on Thursday. To end the school week there will be a petting zoo in the AG shop.
Wrapping up the week, on Saturday, Feb. 29, the Edgerton FFA Chapter will host a pancake breakfast open to the public. It is a free-will donation to help support the chapter. The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m. Between the allotted time members will be serving pancakes, hash browns, eggs, sausages, and coffee. There will also be a silent auction of goods donated from various local organizations. The chapter invites all members of the community to come out and support the chapter.
We would also like to congratulate all of the students who have been working hard and making great achievements throughout the year and are practicing hard to do well in upcoming events. We are proud of our dairy cattle judging team as they placed third at districts with Caleb S. placing third individually. We hope for more great accomplishments as the spring contests are coming up.
