On Sept. 27, four of the Edgerton FFA members participated in the District Ag Soils judging contest in which they traveled to the Toledo area and evaluated three pits of soils. The team also took a general knowledge test and utilized soil surveys to complete questions about a specific area. They placed 20th as a team with Casey Everetts being first on the team placing with high scores. Members of the Ag Soils team included, from left: Bryce Schroeder, Noah Grandey, Casey Everetts and Gretchen Keppeler.
