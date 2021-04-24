PETTISVILLE — The District 1 FFA spring CDE [Career Development Events) have been recently held by online contests. The district consists of the seven counties in northwestern Ohio. Area four county top finishers are as follows.
In the Greenhand Quiz, results are: second - Otsego, third - Pettisville, and fourth - Ayersville. The Greenhand Quiz is a trivia contest dealing with all things FFA and agricultural education.
In the Farm Business Management contest, results are: second - Archbold, third - Pettisville. The contest deals with aspects of running a business.
In the Ag Power Diagnostics contest, results are: first - Delta, second - Four County, fourth - Ayersville. The contest deals with trouble shooting engine and machine issues.
In the Agronomy contest, results are: first - Tinora, second - Pettisville, third - West Unity, fourth - Fairview. The agronomy contest deals with crops, weeds, insect diseases and seeds.
In the Dairy Cattle contest, results are: first - West Unity, second - Fayette, third - Liberty Center, fourth - Delta. The dairy cattle contest deals with judging the best conformed dairy animal and issues dealing with the dairy industry.
In the Equine Management contest, results are: second - Fayette, third - Pettisville, fourth - Delta. The equine contest deals with horse conformation, feeds and tack.
In the Ag Mechanics Skills contests, results are: first - Delta, third - Four County, fourth - Ayersville. Ag Mechanical Skills deals with lubricants, coolants, personal safety equipment, diesel fuel system parts, hydraulic system parts and hand tools.
In the General Livestock contest, results are: first - Otsego, second - Edon, third - Fairview, fourth - Wauseon. The general livestock Judging contest deals with evaluation of beef, sheep, swine and items dealing with the livestock industry.
In the Milk Quality and Products contest, results are: first - Fayette, second — Liberty Center, third - Delta, fourth - Evergreen. The milk quality contest deals with judging raw milk quality, federal milk marketing orders and attributes of selected products of milk.
In the Poultry Management contest, results are: second - Fayette, third - Delta. The poultry management contest deals with evaluation of broilers, grade eggs and identifying meat cuts.
In the Nursery and Landscaping contest, results are: third - Patrick Henry. The contest involves hardscapes and plants used in planning landscape areas.
In the Grain Merchandising contest, results are: first - Delta, third - Edgerton, fourth - Edon. The Grain Merchandising contest consists of a test on buying and selling grain and grain contracts.
FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.
