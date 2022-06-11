Defiance Public Library held an educational agriculture activity Thursday morning as part of its 2022 summer reading challenge, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Located under the summer reading tent just outside the library building, children gathered around on ocean-blue mats to learn from ambassadors of GrowNext Gen on how to make soy ink.
According to GrowNext Gen Kenton ambassador, Mekenzie Jolliff, GrowNext Gen is an educational company funded by the Ohio Soybean Council that works in classrooms, fairs and youth events, such as a library program, to aid children in learning the various uses of soybeans.
The company provides a wide range of activities such as making soy chap stick, engineering an egg catcher and crafting soybean necklaces.
In Thursday’s lesson, local youth learned how to turn a byproduct of soybeans into colored stamps.
They used a mixture of soy vegetable oil, soy lecithin (an emulsifier) and Kool-Aid (for coloring) to make the ink. They then poured it onto a paper towel as a “DIY” ink pad and pressed their stamps into the ink. It was then transferred onto a postcard as a keepsake.
This is the second year GrowNext Gen has visited Defiance Public Library, Jolliff shared.
According to Youth Services Manger Marja McGuire, the library had sent out surveys to garner feedback on what kind of activities the children and family enjoyed during last year’s challenge. GrowNext Gen’s activity received a great response, and so the library invited them out again this year.
McGuire figured they could tie in the company’s soy ink program with the ocean theme this year because of one particular sea creature: the octopus.
“They have ink they use when they’re being pursued by predators, so we thought that it would fit with the program and also it would be really fun for the kids to learn that some of the things that farmers grow around here we actually use to create ink and how that’s done and see how it works,” she elaborated.
McGuire expressed that the library is very open to provide anything for kids that will teach them about northwest Ohio and hopefully lead them to look for more information at their local library.
“We’re just really looking to help kids find what they’re interested in and create and encourage that spark of curiosity,” she imparted.
For more information and to see a schedule of future activities regarding the Defiance Public Library’s summer reading challenge, people may visit https://www.defiancelibrary.org/summer/.
All of the curriculum provided by GrowNext Gen is free to access. They can be performed in a classroom or even at home, and all lesson plans as well as directions and list of materials can be found on the organization’s website: https://grownextgen.org/curriculum.
