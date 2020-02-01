FAYETTE — The 4-H Camp Palmer staff and board are very thankful for two large grants and number of other donations that are supporting a new water system project at camp. It first received a $25,000 grant from the National 4-H Council. This grant was made possible from annual gift from the Margaret Cargill Philanthropy that supports a number of camps and 4-H projects across the country. A portion of this grant was used to put in a new accessible paved trail from a new cabin to central camp paved trail.
A requirement of the National 4-H Council grant was to secure a matching $25,000 grant. This was supplied by the Campbell Soup Foundation. An employee from the Campbell Soup Company of Henry County nominated 4-H Camp Palmer to apply for this grant through thecorporate offices from New Jersey. Camp staff and board were very thankful for receiving this grant from Campbell Soup Company.
To fully pay off the $90,000 project, more supporters have given to the project including a $3,000 gift from The Farmers and Merchants State Bank and $1,500 gift from Van Wert 4-H Council. Some grant requests are pending and donations can still be made. The project will be finished by spring.
This project will upgrade thewater camp-wide infrastructure. A contractor will build a 256-square-foot facility that will provide the new storage. Culligan Company will install the water softener system. Watson Well Company will upgrade the well pump to a constant water pressure, reroute waterlines from current well to the new water building.
Campers and consumers will benefit from better drinking water and cleaner restroom facilities. The water softening system will help keep showers, bathrooms and sinks free of brown, rusty stains due to the current high iron content. This improvement will streamline the hours of our housekeeping, maintenance and kitchen staff. With better water quality and more efficient staff hours, 4-H Camp Palmer can truly focus on its mission of positive youth development.
4-H Camp Palmer will begin its 73rd summer camp in 2020. The camp serves 2000 summer campers from 11 4-H counties in northwest Ohio. In addition, over 10 school districts send students for outdoor education programs. Five school groups host band camps. In addition, church, sports teams and businesses conduct leadership programs and retreats at 4-H Camp Palmer.
For more information about this project or camp, call 419-237-2247 or email 4hcamppalmer@gmail.com. 4-H Camp Palmer is a non-profit 501c3 organization.
