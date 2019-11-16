First and second grade students at Divine Mercy Catholic School in Payne had a “hopping” good time learning about frogs during a recent program in their classrooms.
Students enjoyed learning about where frogs live, what they eat, and the four most important things that frogs need in order to survive. Every living thing, including frogs, needs food to eat, water to drink, a shelter, and space in order to live. This is a very important concept for the students to understand.
Frogs are amphibians, which means they can live both on the land and the water. Their eggs are laid in the water, which will then hatch into tadpoles which live in the water until they develop into an adult frog. When frogs breathe, they will breathe in half through their nose while the other half of the air they need to survive will be absorbed through their skin. One interesting fact about frogs is that they can see forwards, sideways, and upwards all at the same time. They will never close their eyes for more than a second, even when they are sleeping.
What creatures do frogs like to eat? Frogs have a wide diet of things they will eat, such as various insects, worms, spiders, snails, mice, and sometimes smaller frogs.
Students were asked how frogs capture their food. Frogs use their sticky, muscular tongues to catch as well as swallow. When the frog catches an insect, it throws that sticky tongue out of its mouth and wraps it around its prey. The frog’s tongue snaps back into its mouth and the prey goes down its throat. To help them swallow their food, frogs will use their eye. Their eyes sink through the openings in the skull and force the food down their throats.
Frogs also have an interesting adaptation when it comes to getting the water they need to survive. Frogs do not swallow their water like humans do; rather, they get all the moisture they need through their skin. This makes it very important for frogs to stay moist, as they get the oxygen from water. Frogs have lungs, but they rely on the extra oxygen they absorb through their skin, especially when they are underwater.
Students were also asked whether frogs shed their skin. Frogs shed their skin once a week with the frog first twisting, bending, and stretching to loosen the old skin. The frog then pulls the skin over its head, just like humans do with a sweater, and eat it.
After students learned where frogs live, the food they eat, and how they get their food, students took part in an activity called “Don’t Croak,” where they became frogs. Everyone was given a party favor with Velcro on the end, which served as their frog tongue. They were not able to use their arms or any other assistance to get their food, only their tongues. There were colored cards with Velcro on them which students had to use their tongues to obtain. Red cards represented food, green cards represented space, blue represented water, and yellow represented shelter. Students needed to get five red cards, and one each of the green, blue, and yellow to survive.
Everyone was given five minutes to obtain their cards. Once the time was up, students gathered the cards they collected and went back to their desks. Once they got back to their desks, they learned there was a little twist to the game. All students sorted their cards and stood up. They were asked who received a card of each color. Those that did not were asked to sit down. Next, students who received a red card (food) where asked to look to see if they had a “D” on the back. If they did, they just became the dinner of a muskrat, snake, fish, or human and were asked to sit down.
Next, students were asked who had a green card (space). If they had an “X” on their card, their puddle was filled by someone wanting to build a house or shopping center so they ran out of space. Those with the “X” were asked to sit down. Those still standing that had a blue card were next. If their card had a “P” on it, the water has become polluted by fertilizers, pesticides, or acid rain. These students were asked to sit down. Lastly, anyone left standing who had a yellow card (space) were covered. If their card had a “T” on it, the tree shading their pond was cut down and all the water dried up before they could go from the tadpole stage to the adult frog stage. Unfortunately, by this point, there were no frogs standing and all croaked.
If you would like this program or a similar one, contact the Paulding SWCD at 419-399-4771 or patrick.troyer@pauldingswcd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.