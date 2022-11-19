Last week, schools in the District 1 area participated in the FFA job interview CDE (career development event).
In this event students polish their skills in landing a job and launching their career. At the competition, each member submitted a resume, completed a job application and participated in an interview via telephone, in person one-on-one and with a panel of possible employers. The divisions are by age and years of FFA membership.
In the district contest held at Holgate, the following students participated with the top ones advancing to state prelims by Zoom:
• Division 1 area finishers — first place, Kamryn Sundemeier, Eastwood; second place, Lakota Siegel, West Unity; fourth place, Ruby Elston, Fairview.
• Division 2 area finishers — second place, Brooke Moreland, West Unity; third place, Riley Burtchin, Eastwood; fourth place, Ellie Myers, Genoa.
• Division 3 area finishers — first place, Tayanna Bagrowski, Archbold; second place, Miguel Gracia, Fairview; third place, Kassidy Zientek, Wauseon.
• Division 4 area finishers — first place, Adrianna Meyer, Liberty Center; second place, Mariah Hahn, Eastwood; fourth place, Summer Lehsten, Otsego.
• Division 5 area finishers — first place, Kelly Wyse, Pettisville; second place, Olivia Joyner, FCCC; third place, Hannah Miller, Otsego; fourth place, Valeria Armas, Wauseon.
The ag tech and mechanical engineering CDE is an online test that covers the math and science of compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures. Edgerton placed 11th in the state and Patrick Henry placed 15th.
