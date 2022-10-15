EVANSPORT — The 2022 District 1 FFA Soil Judging CDE (Career Development Event) contest recently took place near here.
The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of their classroom learning and prepare students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use.
In the rural contest, students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices.
Placing first was Delta; second, Wauseon; third, Archbold; fourth, Fayette; and fifth, Pettisville.
High individual was Tessa Nafziger, Archbold; second, Anthony Pelton, Delta; sixth, Hannah Barnes, Delta; seventh, Zephania Siefker, Wauseon; eighth, Branon Coopshaw, Wauseon; ninth, Brennan Bronson, Delta; and tenth, Olivia Miller, Pettisville.
In the urban contest, students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table and bedrock depth. Placing first was Wauseon; second, Pettisville; third, Archbold; fourth, Delta; fifth, Tinora; sixth, Fayette.
High individual was Garrett Leininger, Wauseon; second, Aiden Goings, Wauseon; fourth, Ava Genter, Pettisville; fifth, Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville; sixth, Mason Iller, Archbold; seventh, Courtney Wiemken, Pettisville; eighth, Landynn Krugh, Archbold; ninth, Craig Hoffman, Tinora; and tenth, Kainoa Carvalhoneif, Wauseon.
