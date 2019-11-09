The District I FFA Dairy Cattle Judging CDE (Career Development Event) was recently held. The Dairy Cattle Judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students were challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and writing class reasons.
Earning first place from the Anthony Wayne Chapter was Taylor Common; second place went to Callie Seedorf of Patrick Henry; third, Caleb Schlie, Edgerton; fourth, Sarah Millikan, Patrick Henry; fifth, Spencer Meyer, Four County Career Center; sixth, Will Seedorf, Patrick Henry; seventh, Hunter Leonard, Tinora; eighth, Natalie Meyer, Patrick Henry; ninth, Shealyn Martin, West Unity; 10h, Trey Schroeder, Wauseon.
Team placings were: first, Patrick Henry; second, Four County Career Center; third, Edgerton; fourth, West Unity; fifth, Archbold; sixth, Otsego; seventh, Wauseon; eighth, Delta; ninth, Liberty Center; 10th, Tinora.
The Dairy Foods CDE was also held last month. The focus of the Dairy Foods CDE is on achievement of high quality raw milk, federal milk marketing orders and attributes of selected products of milk. The student takes a written test and then distinguishes milk quality and safe milking equipment. They also identify dairy by-products and determine real and unreal milk products.
First place individual was Kaleb Barnes, Delta; second, Weston Ruffer, Archbold; third, Brooke Vanderveer, Fayette; fourth, Ashley Creps, Delta; fifth, Zeph Siefker, Wauseon; sixth, Caleigh Keller, Fayette; seventh, Amber Gaona, Fayette; eighth, Lucy Jones, Liberty Center; ninth, Heather Vollmer, Edgerton; and 10th, Andrew Perez, Wauseon.
Team placings were: first, Fayette, second, Delta; third, Archbold; fourth, Wauseon; fifth, Liberty Center; sixth, Oak Harbor; seventh, Fairview; eighth, Holgate; ninth, Tinora; 10th, Edgerton.
FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.
