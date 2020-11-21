In the FFA Job Interview CDE (Career Development Event) students polish their skills in landing a job and launching their career. During the competition, each member submits a resume, completes a job application and participates in an interview via telephone, in person(this year by zoom) one-on-one and with a panel of possible employers. The divisions are by ages.
Area top placers are:
Division 1
3rd – Alora Siegel, Millcreek West Unity; 4th – Madeline Embree, Liberty Center; 5th — Tayanna Bagrowski, Archbold.
Division 2
2nd – Hannah Kovar, Fayette; 3rd – Luke Schroeder, Ayersville; 4th – Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview; 5th – Emma Howard, Edon.
Division 3
1st – Justice Reckner, Delta; 3rd – Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Fairview; 5th – Ian Hoffman, Millcreek West Unity.
Division 4
2nd – Miah Beauregard, Fayette; 4th – Cassie Mavis, Fairview; 5th – Allison Engel, Ayersville.
Division 5
1st – Isiah Joseph, Ayersville; 2nd – Greg Preistap, Fayette; 3rd – Ethan Brubaker, Fayette.
FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.
