Last week 23 schools in the District 1 area participated in the District 1 Soil Judging Events.
Area Soil and Water technicians prepared soil pits and conducted the contest.
The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of their classroom learning and prepare students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use.
In the Rural Contest students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices. Placing first was Wauseon, second was Pettisville, third was Delta and fourth was Otsego.
Individual top finishers were: first place – Braxton Going, Wauseon, second place – Daniel Hite, Wauseon, third place – Anna Divis, Otsego, fourth place – Zeph Siefker, Wauseon
In the Urban contest students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table and bedrock depth. Placing first was Evergreen, second – Pettisville, third – Delta and fourth was Genoa.
Individual top finishers were: first place – Nicholas Smithmyer, Evergreen, second place – Carson Bennett, Pettisville, third place – Kelsey Bennett, Pettisville, fourth place – Hannah Barnes, Delta
Both contests include a written exam. The students were happy to participate in person this year…even in the mud. The Ohio Soils Contests will take place today in Delaware County. The top two district teams will be participating.
CDE are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.