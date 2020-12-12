The District 1 FFA Chapters recently competed in four Career Development Events (CDEs) that were conducted by the Ohio FFA.
In the Nature Interpretation CDE students identified song birds, wild flowers, amphibians and reptiles. They took a test that included use of tools and equipment used by naturalists. Delta placed first, Evergreen second, Fairview third and Oregon-Clay fourth. Individual winners were: first – Kendal Vasquez, Delta; second – Jazmin Todd, Evergreen; third Brooke Phillips – Fairview; and fourth — Kylee Herrick, Oregon Clay.
In the Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE the students were tested on: arc/wire welding, cutting, power and hand tools, and a micrometer and depth gauge. They identified lubricants and coolants, personal safety equipment, diesel fuel system parts, hydraulic system parts and hand tools. Ayersville placed first in the district, Pettisville placed second, Patrick Henry was third and Liberty Center was fourth. Individual winners were: first – Blakely Eiden, Ayersville; second – Carson Bennett, Pettisville; third – Jacob Stiltner, Ayersville; fourth – Kearsten Zuver, Pettisville.
In the Wildlife CDE students identified game birds, plants, sport fish and mammal specimens. They also took a written test. Area results are: first – Penta CCC, second – Fayette, third – Delta, fourth – Pettisville, fifth – Edgerton. Individual winners were: first – Dalton Mille, Oregon-Clay; second – Cole Nissen, Genoa; third – Seth Witt, Genoa; and fourth – Colin Duncan, Oregon-Clay.
In the Wildlife Middle School contest West Unity placed first, Anthony Wayne was second and Fayette was third. Individual winners were: first – Makayla Tellier, Anthony Wayne; second – Brian Guillen, West Unity; third – Cameron Schlosser, West Unity; and fourth – Evan Beauregard, Fayette.
In the Food Science CDE, students completed a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new label. Also, they completed a written test, responded to a mock customer complaint letter, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and completed a math practicum. District results are: first – Tinora, second – Edgerton, third – Eastwood, fourth – Bowling Green. Individuals placing in the district were: Sage Posko, Tinora; Trent Wiemken, Tinora; Tyler Hespe, Tinora; and Ashlee Hug, Edgerton.
FFA CDEs are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers.
The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.
