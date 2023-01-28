The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District provided The Crescent-News with an update recently on a couple of projects that began last year through the Conservation Kick program.
The program is a partnership between the Great Lakes Commission (GLC) and urban entities. Two projects were funded in total: a nitrogen filter bed and a grassed waterway and grade stabilization structure.
The nitrogen filter bed was a collaboration between the GLC and the City of Defiance. According to district technician Tyler Miller, who helped design the filter bed, the project is an in-ground chamber (100 feet long by 25 feet wide by seven feet deep) filled with wood chip material. It was constructed in Mark Township to extract nitrogen from subsurface tile water, treating approximately 30 acres of subsurface drainage.
Miller shared that the design of the nitrogen filter bed project was “complex and stressful at times.” The filter bed was the first of its kind as no one had designed one to scale in Ohio before.
“When designing something for the first time, it is stressful because you aren’t sure what to compare it to and what design is going to work the best,” he explained.
Not only was this a challenge, but Miller said they were constantly changing their calculations and designs in an effort to appease two engineers and two entities as well.
However, due to the project being given high priority, it was accomplished in a relatively short time period from its contract signing in March 2022 to its completion that November. As of now, the filter is operating successfully, he reported.
However, there is no current data recorded on the performance of the filter as of yet. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) will be studying the filter bed in the near future and the SWCD has made preparations for it.
A 60-inch pipe has been installed to allow the USGS to access the site “much like a manhole in the city,” revealed Miller. The testing equipment was meant to be put in after this installation, but due to supply-chain issues the needed materials were not available until late fall.
The USGS is scheduled to install its testing equipment at the site by this spring. When that is done, real time data on nitrogen savings will be able to be retrieved sometime later in 2023.
“Many groups are earnestly awaiting actual data on this project, including Ohio Department of Agriculture, the City of Defiance, GLC and USGS so that decisions can be made about possibly installing more filter beds across the watershed,” Miller informed.
The second project Miller reported an update on was a collaboration between the GLC and the City of Fort Wayne — a grassed waterway and grade stabilization structure in the St. Joseph River watershed.
This project began when a landowner had contacted Miller about a large, eroded area on one of his surface drains. This surface drain outlets into Big Lake Ditch, a maintenance ditch in Defiance County.
“When we surveyed the area, the eroded area measured nearly 25 feet across, 25 feet long and almost eight feet deep. It is astonishing to think about the amount of soil and nutrients that is lost with this much erosion,” Miller said.
The plan for this project was to create a grade stabilization in the form of a dropbox, he continued. They also added a 700- foot grassed waterway. Together, they would significantly reduce the amount of sediment carrying nitrogen and phosphorus leaving fields and into streams.
There were a couple of challenges the technicians encountered with the project. Construction for the St. Joseph project started in the summer of 2022. That summer was particularly wet, making it difficult to do anything due to ground conditions. The second challenge was the sheer size of the eroded area.
“When you fill in that large of an area, it is important to compact the soil in layers so it will not erode again,” Miller pointed out.
However, the contractor was able to utilize a sheepsfoot roller to get the job done.
According to Miller, rather than the results of the project being recorded by sophisticated technology, its success can be “visually seen” by the reduction of sentiment escaping through erosion.
“This project has most certainly met its goal of reducing those nutrients from leaving the field where it belongs,” he assured.
This is the first time Defiance SWCD has paired producers and cities together on projects. According to Miller, this brought about a few differences compared to other project processes.
For one, the money was provided by the urban partners. This caused the SWCD to step into an administrative role and manage documentation and billing. Miller also said that their partners took a more personal interest to the projects, especially Defiance.
According to him, city officials often came out to check progress at the nitrogen filter bed site. This, he felt, strengthened the bond between the City of Defiance and Defiance SWCD.
“It was a pleasure to work on these projects,” Miller shared. “We would like to thank the contractors McCalla Excavating and Perry Excavating for their hard work and patience. Completing these projects makes us realize how blessed we are to live in this area with support from Defiance County commissioners and the City of Defiance. Our commissioners have always encouraged us to be innovative and a leader in soil and water conservation.
“Conservation Kick is a great program that pairs two organizations with the same goal in mind of conserving our natural resources,” he added. “Projects such as the nitrogen filter bed and the waterway goes to show how much we can all benefit when we all work together to foster conservation.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.