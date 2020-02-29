The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a diverse selection of tree seedlings that are especially well-suited for windbreaks, protecting soil against runoff-induced erosion, providing food and shelter for wildlife, and increasing the aesthetics of your property.
Our selection of 11 hardwoods are all native to Ohio, ensuring their suitability to our area. Just a few of the included hardwood seedlings are several species of oak, black gum, red maple, and Ohio buckeye. We also have seven evergreen species available, including the Ohio-native Red Cedar, American Arborvitae, and Eastern White Pine.
The tree seedlings are available in packs of 10, with the majority of species being 10-18 inches tall. All trees are bare-root, ensuring that a large root system is available to get your trees off to a good start.
Be sure to contact the Defiance SWCD at 419-782-1794 with any questions you have regarding the selection and planting of these trees. Visit the Defiance SWCD website at www.defianceSWCD.org under “Rentals and Sales” tab to download the tree order form and descriptions. Forms are also available at the office and will be included in the Spring Conservation News newsletter. Deadline to order is March 13, 2020.
