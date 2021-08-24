The Junior Fair royalty for the 2021 Defiance County Fair was introduced during a ceremony at the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. Blake Zeedyk and Kaitlyn Zeedyk were crowned King and Queen. Attendants included Clair Shininger, Clara Westrick, Hailey Bok and Carrie Zeedyk. Medallion bearer was Tate Bailey and crown bearer was Leah Shininger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.