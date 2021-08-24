The Junior Fair royalty for the 2021 Defiance County Fair was introduced during a ceremony at the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. Blake Zeedyk and Kaitlyn Zeedyk were crowned King and Queen. Attendants included Clair Shininger, Clara Westrick, Hailey Bok and Carrie Zeedyk. Medallion bearer was Tate Bailey and crown bearer was Leah Shininger.

