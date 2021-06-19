JFB 2021

The Defiance County Junior Fair Board will hold a fundraising craft and vendor show on June 27 at the fairgrounds in Hicksville. Junior fair board officers above are, Emily Woodbury (left), president; Allie Bevins (middle), secretary; and Chelsie Porter, vice-president.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Junior Fair Board

HICKSVILLE — The Defiance County Junior Fair Board is hosting a craft and vendor show at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 27. The event will feature more than 40 vendors and will have fair sausage sandwiches and milk shakes available. (Use the livestock entrance at the intersection of Maple and East Hicks streets.)

The purpose of the Defiance County Junior Fair Board is to provide youth with an opportunity to develop valuable leadership skills while assisting in the planning and implementation of junior fair programs.

Approximately 40 youth and six adult volunteers contribute an average of 650 volunteer hours over the summer at the Defiance County Fairgrounds. Their work tasks include power washing livestock barns, picking up trash, weeding, painting and cleaning. The youth also assist with livestock tagging and manage the livestock skill-a-thon stations for project judging. The junior fair board and auxiliary are the heart and soul of the Defiance County Fair and make sure all the junior fair livestock shows run smoothly and efficiently.

Each year the junior fair board conducts some type of fundraiser to help offset many junior fair expenses which average $2,500 each year. The youth fund-raise to pay for various Kid’s Day activities, Cloverbud & Pee Wee Showmanship awards, building repairs to the junior fair board and livestock offices and storage garage, purchase of rakes, and shovels and sanitation supplies. They have also contributed funds to the new swine barn, and new swine and goat pens.

