HICKSVILLE — The 144th Defiance County Fair took place Aug. 21-28 at the Defiance County Fairgrounds here.
Along with the carnival rides, interesting foods and grandstand shows, the fair also presented the culmination of a lot of hard work by 4-H youngsters who participated in the various livestock shows.
Whether they took home the trophy for grand champion or simply participated, they all gained valuable experience and recognition for their hard work.
On these pages are photos of those youth with their trophies and ribbons. Unless otherwise noted, these photos are courtesy of Theresa Walters.
