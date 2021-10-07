DCF Awards 5
Photo courtesy of Theresa Walters

Winners during the goat show at the 2021 Defiance County Fair included: Bethany Singer — grand champion miniature milking doe, grand champion miniature doe (utility) in show, and champion decorated goat pen; and Anthony Singer — champion pygmy junior showmanship, reserve grand champion dry miniature doe, reserve grand champon miniature doe (utility) in show, and champion pet goat class.

