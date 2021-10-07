DCF Awards 40
Photo courtesy of Mike Kwiatkowski

Grace Kwiatkowski won several awards during the 2021 Defiance County Fair, including: Goats — champion miniature doe fainter goat, reserve champion miniature doe fainter goat, first wether goat cart class; and Horses — cones and barrels 9-13, pole benging 9-13, stakes race 9-13, barrels 9-13, and speed and control 9-13.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments