Winners during the 2021 Defiance County Fair dog show included, from left: Josie Maag — rally novice A, agility on lead, junior showmanship A, and beginner novice A; Emily Tressler — costume class; Emily Wentland — rally intermediate B, rally advanced B, agility off lead, senior showmanship B, novice B, grad novice A, free style, and trick dog advanced; and Desirae Carroll — rally novice b, and beginner novice B.

