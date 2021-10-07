DCF Awards 22
Photo courtesy of Theresa Walters

Blake Zeedyk collected many awards during the poultry judging at the 2021 Defiance County Fair, including: reserve grand champion market ducks, reserve grand champion market goose, grand champion large fancy exhibit, champion bantam fancy exhibit, reserve grand champion bantam fancy exhibit, grand champion fancy poultry exhibit, reserve grand champion fancy poultry exhibit, and reserve grand champion poultry exhibit.

