Winners in the goat judging at the 2021 Defiance County Fair included, from left: Aidan Smith — champion dry all other purebreds doe, and reserve champion all other purebreds doe in show; Mackenzie Modert — boer market goat division winner; and Emma Anderson — champion Nigerian milking doe, grand champion Nigerian doe in show, reserve grand champion Nigerian doe in show, champion recorded grade milking doe, grand champion recorded grade doe in show, and reserve best doe in show overall (utility champ vs ADGA champ).
