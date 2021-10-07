DCF Awards 17
Photo courtesy of Theresa Walters

Winners during the goat show at the 2021 Defiance County Fair included, from left: Owen Speiser — champion miniature doe (pygmy) in show, reserve champion miniature doe (pygmy) in show, pygmy intermediate showmanship; Garrett Sheets — boer junior showmanship, overall junior goat showmanship, boer market goat division winner, reserve boer market wether goat, and born & raised boer market wether; Jayden Schultz — champion boer/kiko production doe, and grand champion alpine doe in show.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments