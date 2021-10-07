Among the winners at the 2021 Defiance County Fair were, from left: Luke Nelson — dairy market goat division winner; Allie Nelson — dairy market goat division winner, reserve grand champion dairy market wether goat; and Olivia Zeedyk — dairy junior showmanship winner, champion all other purebreds milking doe, grand champion al other purebreeds doe in show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.