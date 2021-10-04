Among winners at the 2021 Defiance County Fair were, Kateri Mansel-Pleydell — champion poultry beginner showmanship, champion laying hens, and reserve grand champion egg production exhibit; and Paul Speiser — champion ewe lamb (purebred/registered), champion yearling ewe, grand champion ewe lamb, reserve grand champion ewe lamb, and grand champion yearling ewe.
