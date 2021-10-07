DCF Awards 14
Photo courtesy of Theresa Walters

This trio garnered several awards at the 2021 Defiance County Fair: Brady Zeedyk (left) — champion dairy beef intermediate showmanship, grand champion dairy beef feeder, and grand champion heavyweight beef feeder; Kaitlyn Zeedyk — champion dairy beef senior showmanship, overall senior beef/dairy showmanship, reserve grand champion middleweight market lamb, champion heavyweight market lamb, grand champion market lamb, reserve grand champion commercial ewe lamb, reserve grand champion supreme ewe, reserve grand champion commercial ewe, champion swine heavyweight class 3, and Defiance County Junior Fair Queen; and Brandon Zeedyk — champion junior sheep showmanship, and champion junior showmanship.

