Members of Defiance County 4-H clubs had their still projects judged during the recent Defiance County Fair. Many garnered county winner honors in one or more categories while others received a grade of A.

County Winners included:

Alexandra Bevins — 4-H Around the Globe, Global Gourmet and Nailing it Together: Level 3; Emma Limber — Horseless Horse; Mason DeSota — All About Dogs; Henry Hinschlager — Cavy Project and Record Book; Autumn Beck — Purr-fect Pals: Level 1; Lizzie Healy — Climbing Up: Level 2 and The Laundry Project,; Irelyn Mueller — Pet Rabbit Project; Paul Speiser — You’re the Athlete and Let’s Bake Quick Breads; Izzy Meyer — Staying Healthy; Anna Saunders — First Aid in Action;

Brook Mavis — Leadership Road Trip: Where are you Going?, Growing With the Seasons; Jacob Bailey — Am I Ready for Work?; Emma Elston — The Laundry Project; Caia Bevins — Creative Costumes; Kasey Hedge — Sew Fun; Lelah English — Designed by Me; Ayla Singer — Terrific Tops; Emma Bailey — Shopping Savvy; Gabriel Rushinsky — Family History Treasure Hunt;

Alivia Ruth Knight — Becoming Money Wise, Party Planner: A 4-H Guide to Quantity Cooking; Teagen Billing — Let’s Start Cooking; Madison Krankel — Let’s Start Cooking; Marissa Sims — Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go; Nicholas Rohrs — You’re the Chef; Evan Flory — Grill Master; Adam Harr — Beyond the Grill; Mika Inkrott — Star Spangled Foods; Clara Westrick — Party Planner: A 4-H Guide to Quantity Cooking, Get Started in Art; Anthony Singer — Snack Attack!, Measuring Up: Level 1;

Rose Billing — Snack Attack!; Lillian Warner — Take a Break for Breakfast; Amelia Coy — Take a Break for Breakfast; Ava Kepler — It’s My Home; Erica Westrick — Cake Decoration Project and Record Book; Emily Wentland — Cake Decoration Project and Record Book; Aaron Guilford — Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry; Grace Garza — Makeover My Space; Alioune Diaw — My Favorite Things; Erica Collins — Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories;

Emily Harr — You Can Quilt!, Canning and Freezing; Dillon Phipps — Rockets Away (2-liter bottles); Princeton Meyer — Rockets Away (Solid fueled rockets), Magic of Electricity: Level 1; Josh Kwiatkowski — Wired for Power: Leverl 3; Miguel Garcia — Making the Cut: Level 2; Jacob Russel — Arcs and Sparks; Kayla Mavis — Focus on Photography: Level 1; Maria Saunders — The Writer in You; Rissie Holifield — Get Started in Art; Chase Phillips — Geology: Can You Dig It?;

Karrie Smith — Exploring Ponds; Bella Miklos — Ohio Birds; Milan Karlstadt — Outdoor Adventure: Beginning Fishing; Elijah Arend — Outdoor Adventure: Intermediate Fishing; Jason DeWyse — Safe Use of Guns; Mackenzie Maassel — Basic Archery; Alex Garcia — Pistol Project; Ethan Guilford — Robotic 1 with LEGO EV3.

Projects given A grades included:

Bailey Fedderke — Purr-fect Pals: Level 1; Leviah Hull — Leaping Forward: Level 3; Jadah Williams — Pet Rabbit Project; Hannah Fisher — You’re the Athlete; Ruby Elston — First Aid in Action; Trinity Guerrero-Bok — First Aid in Action; Savanna Singer — Terrific Tops; Ashtyn Scheirer — Teens on the Road to Financial Success; Henry Hinschlager — Let’s Start Cooking; Gracie Kwiatkowski — Let’s Start Cooking, Making the Cut: Level 2;

Sophie Freese — Let’s Start Cooking; Emma Diehl — Let’s Bake Quick Breads; Caia Bevins — Yeast Breads on the Rise; Samantha Coolman — Snack Attack!; Izzy Meyer — Snack Attack!, Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry; Brooklyn Zeedyk — Cake Decoration Project and Record Book; Kelsey Monroe — Cake Decoration Project and Record Book; Emma Elston — Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry; Ashlyn Steury — Makeover My Space; Ellie Rose — Makeover My Space, Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories;

Ashton Gessner — Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories; Suzanne Justinger — Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories; Evan Grine — Measuring Up: Level 1; Lelah English — Measuring Up: Level 1; Miguel Garcia — Arcs and Sparks; Josh Kwiatkowski — Arcs and Sparks; Amya Hill — Get Started in Art; Mackenzie Maassel — Get Started in Art; Madalyn Hedge — Get Started in Art; Maria Saunders — Get Started in Art; Natalie Keesbury — Basic Archery; Princeton Meyer — Basic Archery.

Load comments