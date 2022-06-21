From left are Rose Billing, Caia Bevins and Allie Bevins. The trio were selected to represent Defiance County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio from June 1-5 this year. The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential.
Allie Bevins, Caia Bevins and Rose Billing were selected to represent Defiance County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio in Licking County from June 1-5.
The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential.
Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America and the Dorothy Long Miller 4-H Leadership Camp Fund sponsored the program and provided camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.
Ohio 4-H State Leadership camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without fear of failure, providing opportunities to allow them to experience personal growth and offering the chance to learn new ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs, according to Defiance County’s OSU Extension Office.
The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946.
Allie and Caia are both the daughters of Rich and Michelle Healy of Defiance. They are members of the B-Square 4-H club.
Allie’s 4-H project this year is advanced woodworking while Caia is taking “sewing creative costumes.”
Rose is the daughter of Steven and Melissa Billing of Defiance. She is a member of the Green Acres 4-H club.
Her 4-H projects this year included rabbits and “collecting my favorite things.”
