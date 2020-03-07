Since 1902, youth in Ohio 4-H clubs have followed the motto to “make the best better” and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recognized the impact of 4-H by proclaiming March 8-14, Ohio 4-H Week. In Defiance County more than 575 youth participate in 4-H.

“Most of our members are in community clubs with projects that range from livestock to shooting sports to robotics,” said Teresa Johnson, Defiance County 4-H Extension Educator.

According to Dr. Kirk Bloir, assistant director, OSU Extension, state 4-H leader, 4-H helps youth develop important life skills.

“Youth in 4-H are more likely to be active in their communities, make healthy choices and look for higher education opportunities,” said Bloir.

Volunteers are a vital part of 4-H sharing their time and expertise to help youth succeed. In Defiance County there are 85 adult volunteers who assist with programs, camps, fairs, committees and serve as club advisors. Ohio 4-H volunteers will be recognized on March 14 at the Ohio 4-H Conference in Columbus.

The Ohio 4-H Youth Development program is part of Ohio State University Extension in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. More than 171,000 youth participate in 4-H clubs, camps and school enrichment programs.

Enrollment for new members in Defiance County 4-H is due by March 31. Contact the Defiance County Extension Office at 419-782-4771 for more information.

