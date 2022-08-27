HICKSVILLE — Defiance County Cattlemen (DCC) began when Defiance farmers sought to create a local community to support the area youth of cattle farming, according to Theresa Walters.
Walters has been around cattle her entire life. Her grandfather was one of the first founders of the Defiance County Cattlemen and raised feed lot cattle, boasting 300-500 head a year.
During the Defiance County Fair, she and other volunteers manned the DCC’S food stand, selling merchandise and food such as burgers, hot dogs and fried pies. Walters shared that her and her family have always been involved in the organization’s activities, especially during fair season.
She is the “unofficial” junior fair photographer and her husband was also the ring man for Northwest Showdown Open Beef Show on Tuesday. However, Walters revealed that many people in Defiance County Cattlemen are dedicated to their cause, especially the Peter family.
The Peter family has been consistently donating one of their cows to the DCC’s food stand for years, said Walters. The beef at the stand comes from this donation. She shared that the money raised at the fair goes towards youth programs and scholarships, in order to support the future of northwest Ohio beef producers.
“Basically, whatever we can do to give back to the kids. We want to keep them interested and we want to grow the industry. We do whatever we can to keep that interest to stay here locally,” Walters summed up the group’s motivation.
Currently, Defiance County Cattlemen is cooperating on working even closer with 4-H youth by putting together an essay calf project for the not-so-distant future, Walters reported.
