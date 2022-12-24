The Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2023.
Honorees inducted will be recognized and acknowledged for their contributions to agriculture at the Agriculture Appreciation and Hall of Fame Breakfast on March 21 from 8-10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 111 Elliot Road.
A total of three nominees will be selected among the submissions, as is allowed for the calendar year. Of the three, one could potentially be posthumously.
Selection criteria for recipients are as followed:
• may be a farmer who has made a major contribution form the land.
• may be an individual involved in agribusiness.
• must have made their major contributions in Ohio.
• should have long tenure in their field of endeavor, preferably 25 years or more.
Nominations may be made by any individual or organization in Ohio by completing a nomination form and returning it to OSU Extension Defiance County at 06879 Evansport Road, Suite B, to the attention of Agriculture Hall of Fame Committee.
All nominations must be submitted on a properly prepared form by Feb. 1. Nominations of an individual, husband/wife, or member of an ag business or farm must be combined and submitted on one nomination form. Forms can be found at defiance.osu.edu or on the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District website at defianceswcd.org.
The decision of the judges shall be final, and to be completed by Feb. 15, or as designated by the hall of fame committee.
The Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame Committee will cooperate with OSU Extension and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District in arranging a suitable time, place and method for the awards presentation.
The first award presentation was held at the 2012 Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast.
For any further questions regarding this information, contact Defiance County OSU Extension Office at 419-782-4771.
Questions about the breakfast can be directed to Don Hammersmith. He can be contacted at his email hammersmith.4@osu.edu or through the Defiance County OSU Extension office line.
