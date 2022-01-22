Defiance County agriculture has outstanding producers, leaders and innovators that have worked countless hours to strengthen the reputation of the farming industry. These noteworthy people often don’t seek recognition, but deserve to be nominated for their commitment and dedication to the past, the present and the future. The public is invited to make nominations for induction into the 2022 Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
The purpose of the Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding contributions to agriculture. The committee may consider applications of individuals, spouses or members of a business entity. Annual awards to the Hall of Fame will honor men or women who have made outstanding contributions to agriculture. Number of awards given in any year may not exceed three and the number of posthumous awards not to exceed one. Recipients must have made their major contributions in Ohio, and should have had long tenure in their field of endeavor, preferably 25 or more years.
Nominations may be made by any individual or organization in Ohio by completing a nomination form and returning it by Feb. 1 to: OSU Extension Defiance County, Attention: Agriculture Hall of Fame Committee, 06879 Evansport Rd, Suite B, Defiance, OH 43512. All nominations must be submitted on a properly prepared form. Nominations of a husband/wife or members of a business entity application must be combined and submitted on one nomination form. Such forms are available through the Agriculture Hall of Fame Committee, online at the OSU Extension Defiance County (http://defiance.osu.edu), Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (https://www.defianceswcd.org/) or in-person at the OSU Extension or SWCD offices at 06879 Evansport Road, Defiance. Questions can be directed to 419-782-4771. The committee welcomes re-nominations for those individuals who have been nominated in the past but were not selected yet for Hall of Fame induction. Direct questions to Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension, 419-782-4771.
The 2020 and 2022 inductees will be presented at the annual Ag Appreciation and Hall of Fame Breakfast scheduled for March 22 at the Defiance Knights of Columbus Hall on Elliott Road, Defiance. A $4 per person breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the Hall of Fame induction and a guest speaker. The public is welcome to this celebration event with RSVP required online at https://defiance.osu.edu/ or by calling, OSU Extension at 419-782-4771.
