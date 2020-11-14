Defiance County 4-H recently recognized 4-H youth and volunteers with its 2020 4-H awards.
Winner of the Meritorious Service Award was Jill Speiser. This prestigious award recognizes adult 4-H volunteers for a lifetime of meritorious service. To qualify for this award, 4-H volunteers must have a minimum of 15 years of service to 4-H and have served as a positive influence on the lives of 4-H members in Defiance County.
Speiser was chosen because of her leadership in various 4-H and Junior Fair roles for Defiance County Youth Development. She is a 16-year 4-H volunteer and serves as a Cloverbud advisor for Buckeye Producers 4-H Club, Junior Fairboard advisor, FCCLA advisor, Food & Fashion Board advisor, Still 4-H Project judge and a 4-H Officer Training presenter.
Youth awards were presented to Emily Woodbury — Silver Tray Award; and Deacon Caryer, Caia Bevins and Chelsie Porter — Sportsmanship Award.
