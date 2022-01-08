Those interested in joining the Defiance County 4-H program are reminded that the enrollment period began Jan. 1 and will run through March 30. New members may contact the Defiance County Extension Office at 419-782-4771 for more information. Families may also visit www.go.osu.edu/defi4h for more information about joining Ohio 4-H in Defiance County.

