DCF Sale 71

The Reserve Grand Champion market lamb, raised by Luke Schroeder, sold for $1,025 at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Shown above, from left are: Dennis Schroeder, Farmers Elevator; Logan Schroeder and Luke Schroeder. Other buyers not pictured were: Moose Landing; Sweet Water Chophouse, Ag Credit (Ottawa); Hopkins, Klausing, Schroeder, Von Sassan Law LLC; Farmer Boy Ag; and Pioneer Seed.

