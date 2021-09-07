DCF Sale 70

Heidi Miller sold the Reserve Grand Champion pen of 2 market lambs for $900 at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here, in front from left: Cora Bok, Heidi Miller and Olivia Joyner. In back, from left are: Tom Sanders, Werlor; Todd Wiles, Wiles Farms; and Jerry Sanders, Farmer Fire Department.

