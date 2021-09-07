DCF Sale 67

Kaitlyn Zeedyk sold her Grand Champion market lamb for $1,500 during the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here are, front row from left: Brandon, Kaitlyn and Brett Zeedyk. In back, from left are: Bill Webb, Redline Equipment; Brent Peterson, Jewell Grain; Kyle Weber, Farm Credit; and Lois and Roer Zeedyk.

