DCF Sale 54

Roger and Tracy Zeedyk were the buyers of the Royalty Gift Basket presented at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here are, from left: Clair Shininger, attendant; Carrie Zeedyk, attendant; Blake Zeedyk, king; Tracy Zeedyk; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, queen; Roger Zeedyk; Hailey Bok, attendant; and Clair Westrick, attendant.

