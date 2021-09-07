DCF Sale 54

Roger and Tracy Zeedyk were the buyers of the Royalty Gift Basket presented at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here are, from left: Clair Shininger, attendant; Carrie Zeedyk, attendant; Blake Zeedyk, king; Tracy Zeedyk; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, queen; Roger Zeedyk; Hailey Bok, attendant; and Clair Westrick, attendant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.