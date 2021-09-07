DCF Sale 50

Clair Shininger sold her Grand Champion dairy steer for $1,400 at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured here are, from left: Kyle Weber, Farm Credit; Ben Web, Redline Equipment; Rick Hall, Spartan Insurance; Brent Peterson, Jewell Grain; Clair Shininger; and Emma Zeedyk.

