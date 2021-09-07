DCF Sale 44

Brady Zeedyk sold the Grand Champion dairy feeder for $1,000 at the Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Buyers pictured with Zeedyk (far right) are, from left: Ben Webb, Redline; Jason Williamson, Williamson Insurance; Mike Schnitkey, Farmers & Merchants; Kyle Weber, Farm Credit; and Jesse Haver, Ag Tech.

