DCF Sale 43

The Grand Champion pen of 2 market lambs raised by Emma Zeedyk brought $1,400 at the Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured in back, from left are purchasers, Defiance County elected officials: Vickie Myers, Treasurer; Cecilia Parsons, Recorder; Commissioner Mick Pocratsky; Commissioner Ryan Mack; and Commissioner David Kern. In front, from left are: Addy Zeedyk, Emma Zeedyk, Clair Shininger and Lilly Zeedyk.
