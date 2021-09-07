DCF Sale 41

Logan Schroeder’s Grand Champion Boer market goat sold for $1,500 during the livestock auction at the Defiance County Fair. Pictured above, from left are: Bob Estle, Estle Chevy Cadillac; Adam Fritz, Citizens National Bank; Dennis Schroeder, Farmers Elevator; Logan Schroeder; and Chad Hall, Spartan Insurance Agency.
