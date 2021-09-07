DCF Sale 40

Grace Bok’s Reserve Grand Champion beef steer sold for $2,000 at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured from left are: Kaitlyn Zeedyk; Scott Vetter and Sheryl Vetter of Arc Solutions; and Grace Bok.
Grace Bok’s Reserve Grand Champion beef steer sold for $2,000 at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Pictured from left are: Kaitlyn Zeedyk; Scott Vetter and Sheryl Vetter of Arc Solutions; and Grace Bok.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.