DCF Sale 39

Lane Bailey sold his Grand Champion egg production project for $400 at the 2021 Defiance County Fair livestock auction. Buyers pictured in back are: Ryan Mack (left), Defiance County Commissioner; and Chad Hall of Spartan Crop Insurance. Front row, from left are: Tatem Bailey, Millie Pahl, Lane Bailey and Garrett Sheets.
