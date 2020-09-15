Schlegel Farm Service purchased the Defiance County Junior Fair royalty gift basket, with proceeds to go toward show arena improvements. Shown in the front row, from left are: Kelly Limbaugh, Queen Allison Engel, Emily Singer, and Caia Bevins. Back row, from left are: Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Julian Ruiz, Romeo Simmons, Amy Schlegel, Kaylee Clemens, Jacob Schlegel and Emily Woodbury.
