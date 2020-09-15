Court Auction basket

Schlegel Farm Service purchased the Defiance County Junior Fair royalty gift basket, with proceeds to go toward show arena improvements. Shown in the front row, from left are: Kelly Limbaugh, Queen Allison Engel, Emily Singer, and Caia Bevins. Back row, from left are: Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Julian Ruiz, Romeo Simmons, Amy Schlegel, Kaylee Clemens, Jacob Schlegel and Emily Woodbury.

Load comments