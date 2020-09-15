Dog Awards

Winning awards during the dog show were, from left: Deacon Caryer, Rally Novice B, Agility on Lead and Costume Class; Jocelyn Baldwin, Rally Novice A; Elise Baldwin, Beginner Novice B; Emily Wentland, Rally Intermediate B, Rally Advanced A, Agility Off Lead; Senior Showmanship, Novice B, Freestyle and Trick Dog Advanced.

